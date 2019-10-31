REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

International Development News
Development News Edition

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:05 IST
Roger Federer said on Wednesday he has withdrawn from the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia in January next year so he can spend more time with his family. HORSERACING-LEGISLATION

Drug reform in U.S. horse racing faces obstacles LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Outrage over the deaths of 36 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California since December has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at stopping drug abuse in the sport.

GOLF-SHANGHAI McIlroy looks to Shanghai in hunt to regain number one spot

(Reuters) - World number two Rory McIlroy said he is motivated to get back into the winner’s circle at this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai to further his quest to reclaim golf’s top ranking. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool play Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. 30 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-BMG-REPORT/ (PIX) Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German Cup and we provide a wrapup of all the day's matches. 30 Oct 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-GEN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Genoa

Juventus host Genoa in a Serie A match 30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Chelsea v Manchester United

Chelsea play Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. 30 Oct 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-LEG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Leganes

Real Madrid host Leganes in La Liga. 30 Oct 16:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Premier League preview

Preview of the weekend's Premier League programme 31 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CANADA/CPL Soccer-Stars shine on Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) will cap its inaugural season on Saturday with either the Hamilton Forge or Calgary Cavalry hoisting the North Star Shield, the Maple and crystal constructed holy grail of Canadian soccer. 31 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa announce team to face England in World Cup final South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to face England in World Cup final.

31 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England announce team to face South Africa England coach Eddie Jones announces team to face South Africa in the World Cup final.

31 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/

Rugby Union - List of previous World Cup finals List of previous Rugby World Cup finals ahead of Saturday's title decider between England and South Africa.

31 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - ‘Outstanding’ Erasmus always destined to be a top coach – Fleck South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus’ outstanding rugby brain and ability to sell a game-plan to his players has been the catalyst for a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Springboks, according to former teammate Robbie Fleck.

31 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/PREVIEW (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Wales - News conferences & training Preview as New Zealand play Wales in the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final at the Tokyo Stadium.

31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT HORSE RACING

HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (TV) Horse racing - Breeders' Cup - Preview

Santa Anita Park and race organisers prepare to host the Breeders' Cup. 31 Oct

GOLF GOLF-SHANGHAI/

GOLF - WGC-HSBC Champions Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in Shanghai.

31 Oct GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship first round First-round coverage of new PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course on the island of Bermuda.

31 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from the third round of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day five of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 31 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix - Media Day Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

31 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

