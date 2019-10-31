International Development News
Development News Edition

Lakers' Kuzma close to return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:29 IST
Lakers' Kuzma close to return
Image Credit: Pixabay

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma could make his season debut with the team this week. Kuzma was assigned to the South Bay Lakers for practice Wednesday on rehab assignment from a foot injury and will be re-assigned to the NBA Lakers immediately after practice.

Kuzma was cleared for half-court, full-contact work last Friday, which was the first large step forward in his progression from the injury, which originated during FIBA World Cup preparation this summer. The Lakers said the workout lasted only 12 minutes by design, as it was the first exercise of its kind for Kuzma in more than 60 days. But on Sunday, he repeated the workout and came out of it fully healthy. Kuzma could return this weekend.

The Lakers travel to Texas for games with the Dallas Mavericks (Friday) and San Antonio Spurs (Sunday) this weekend. Kuzma, 24, was shut down fully when diagnosed with a stress reaction. Head coach Frank Vogel described him as "impatient" with the injury but added Kuzma is on board with the team's plan of slowly progressing toward regular playing time.

He averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his second NBA season in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California

Simi Valley US, Oct 30 AP A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously ...

UPDATE 4-Impeachment testimony shows high-powered U.S. lobbyist's role in Ukraine scandal

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...

UPDATE 2-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win

Nigerias Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate to overturn the result of Februarys presidential election in which Muhammadu Buhari was returned to office. Atiku Abubakar lodged his initial complaint...

Chile scraps Asia-Pacific and climate summits amid protests

Chilean President Sebastin Piera said Wednesday that he is canceling two major international summits so he can respond to protracted nationwide protests over economic inequality that have left more than a dozen people dead, hundreds injured...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019