Browns' Mayfield gets testy with reporter, ends news conference

  • Reuters
  • Cleveland
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:43 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:42 IST
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter. Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the team's urgency during the final drive of the first half in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

With 2:19 left in the first half, down 17-7, the Browns regained possession at their own 16-yard line. With 32 seconds left at their 39, Mayfield was sacked for a loss of 10 yards, putting the team back to its 29-yard line. A false-start penalty moved the Browns back even further before the Browns elected to run down the clock. "There was a penalty, so we were in negative yardage," Mayfield answered.

"No, but there was a lot of time between snaps," Grossi said. "Well, when the penalty happened and we were behind the chains," Mayfield said.

"But the clock's not running," Grossi said. "Stop saying but," the 24-year-old Mayfield told Grossi. "I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don't play, you don't know. That's just plain and simple."

Grossi responded by asking if Mayfield was "happy with that drive?" "Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score points," Mayfield said. "That's the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony."

Mayfield then ended his media session by storming off. Mayfield took to Twitter later to shed light on his news conference.

"Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it.... I am who I am and always have been. Don't call it emotional when it's convenient and then passion when it fits," he wrote. "I care about winning, so yeah I'm frustrated. If I was to act like it's okay to lose, then y'all would say that I've gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that's too bad." Cleveland (2-5) will look to rebound on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET) when it visits the Denver Broncos (2-6).

