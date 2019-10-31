6-time All-Star Stoudemire signs with Chinese team

Former NBA forward Amar'e Stoudemire will play for the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association this season. Stoudemire worked out for team officials last week before signing with the team. His teammates with the Sturgeons include former NBA guards Ty Lawson and Erick Green.

He becomes at least the third former NBA player to move to the CBA this season, joining Lance Stephenson (Liaoning Flying Leopards) and Jeremy Lin (Beijing Ducks). Stoudemire, who turns 37 in November, had hoped to make a comeback in the NBA this season. The 2002-03 Rookie of the Year and a six-time All-Star, he last played in the NBA in 2015-16, when he averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Miami Heat.

He played eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns and four-plus years with the New York Knicks before single-season stints with the Dallas Mavericks and the Heat. In 846 games (696 starts), he averaged 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. Since leaving the NBA, Stoudemire played for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel and in the BIG3 league.

