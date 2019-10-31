Soccer-Late Brandt double helps Dortmund beat Gladbach in German Cup
Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt scored twice in three minutes late in the second half to help them come from a goal down and beat visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Wednesday in the German Cup second round. Germany midfielder Brandt fired in a deflected effort in the 77th minute after Marcus Thuram gave the Bundesliga leaders a deserved lead six minutes earlier.
Brandt was then left completely unmarked in the box to head an 80th-minute the winner, offering his club some respite after a string of bad league results dropped them down to fifth in the table. In a bad-tempered finale Gladbach coach Marco Rose was sent off for dissent in stoppage time.
RB Leipzig hammered VfL Wolfsburg, who are still unbeaten in the league, 6-1 with Timo Werner scoring twice, while Werder Bremen beat second-tier Heidenheim 4-1. On Tuesday holders Bayern Munich was made to sweat before beating VfL Bochum 2-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-Clashes erupt in Barcelona as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders
Vu Televisions Emerge as Market Leaders in Large Size and 4K Category in India
Why so many leaders campaigning when CM confident of win? Sule
Vu Televisions Emerge as Market Leaders in Large Size and 4K Category in India
SDG 13: Green Talents Competition 2019 awardees on tour through Germany