Chiefs' Mahomes limited again at practice

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 03:58 IST
  • |
  Created: 31-10-2019 03:51 IST
Chiefs' Mahomes limited again at practice
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially limited again at practice on Wednesday as he continues to work back from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver. Head coach Andy Reid said before practice Mahomes would "do a little more" than he did during last week's practices, and the quarterback appeared to be moving more freely. During the portion of practice open to the media, he worked in as the second quarterback behind Matt Moore, who started Sunday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes told the NBC broadcast team before Sunday night's game that he would have played if it were a playoff game. Reid said Monday he admired the quarterback's fire, but he's declined to offer any details about whether Mahomes will play this Sunday against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday after missing the last three games. The 25-year-old has two sacks and seven QB hits in five games after racking up 15.5 and 29, respectively, last season. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) was also limited. Fuller got in a limited practice on Friday as he recovers from a thumb issue, but he did not play Sunday.

Defensive end Frank Clark (neck) and left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) remained out. Clark missed Sunday's game, and Fisher has not played since Week 2. Joining them on the sidelines at practice were right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), who were both hurt against the Packers.

Left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) appears on track for a return, practicing in full after missing the last three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

