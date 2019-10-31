International Development News
Development News Edition

Home at last, Raiders, Carr veer into passing lane vs. Lions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oakland
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 04:01 IST
Home at last, Raiders, Carr veer into passing lane vs. Lions
Image Credit: Flickr

Derek Carr and Matthew Stafford rank among the top 10 quarterbacks in the league in multiple statistical categories this season. But the numbers are not always adding up to victories.

Carr's Oakland Raiders and Stafford's Detroit Lions are both trying to turn mediocre starts into a playoff run. They'll face each other at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, which marks the end of a whirlwind road trip for the Raiders, a five-game trek to Minnesota, Indianapolis, Green Bay, Houston, and a so-called home game in London. Oakland went 2-3 during that run, including beating the NFC North division Bears in England. But the Raiders have lost two games since their bye to drop below .500 at 3-4. The Lions snapped a three-game losing streak by downing the New York Giants on Sunday to reach the .500 mark at 3-3-1.

"There's a lot of teams in this league right now that are just hanging on," Oakland coach Jon Gruden said. The performance of the quarterbacks hasn't been a hindrance for either franchise.

Carr has completed 72.1 percent of his passes, including 11 touchdowns, compared to four interceptions. Stafford has connected on 64.4 percent of his throws with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Stafford's passer rating of 105.3 ranks sixth in the league with Carr (103.6) right behind him. Carr threw a season-high three touchdowns against Houston on Sunday, but the Raiders still left with a 27-24 loss. The Raiders have been especially proficient on third-down conversions, ranking third in the league at 48.8 percent.

This week, Carr will be facing a pass defense that ranks last in the league at 289.5 yards per game. "He's making a lot of checks and audibles at the line of scrimmage," Detroit coach Matt Patricia said. "There are some guys out there making some big plays for him. (Tight end Darren) Waller is a huge catch-radius guy. He goes up and makes a lot of plays for them. (Wide receiver Tyrell) Williams is another guy when he's singled up on the back side makes a lot plays for them."

Williams caught one of those scoring passes against the Texans after missing the previous two games with a foot injury. He's hauled in a touchdown in each of his five games this season. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and has scored four rushing touchdowns.

"The thing that jumps off the tape very quickly when you watch him is how aggressive a runner he is," Patricia said. "He's going to bring it to the tackler. He's not going to wait to be tackled. He's going to attack the defender and try to get those tough extra yards." Detroit's rushing game is in a state of flux. Top back Kerryon Johnson was placed on IR with a knee injury two weeks ago. The Lions are using the combination of Tra Carson, Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic to replace him. The team was reportedly rebuffed in bids to add another running back -- including Falcons starter Devonta Freeman -- at the trade deadline Tuesday.

Not having a bell-cow back places even more of a burden on Stafford, but he's been up to the task. Stafford completed all 12 of his second-half passes in the 31-26 win over the Giants. He's thrown seven touchdown passes in the last two games. That's bad news for a struggling Raiders pass defense, which is giving up an average of 285.3 yards and has allowed 19 touchdowns.

Gruden said in reviewing film of Stafford he can see the veteran passer is "feeling it right now." Opponents have scored an average of 32.8 points in the Raiders' losses.

"We get the momentum going and then we can't seem to put all three phases together," Gruden said. "It's too bad, but we need to get some turnovers from our defense, three-and-out stops and better field position, certainly. It'll come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Raiders' Incognito might fill in at center

Veteran guard Richie Incognito might be Oaklands starting center against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. Injuries to the Raiders offensive line have resulted in a need at center. Starter Rodney Hudson e...

UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands a...

Quebec introduces 'values test' for immigrants

Economic migrants seeking to settle in Canadas mostly French-speaking Quebec will have to pass a controversial values test, the provincial government announced Wednesday. I think its important that we understand the values and the society w...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rashford stunner stops Chelsea in their tracks

Marcus Rashfords bolt from the blue stopped resurgent Chelsea in their tracks as his sensational free kick fired Manchester United into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. With 73 minutes on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019