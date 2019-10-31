International Development News
Packers set for pseudo home game at Chargers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 06:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 05:55 IST
Packers set for pseudo home game at Chargers
On Oct. 13, the Los Angeles Chargers lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17. While the Chargers had all the comforts of home and didn't have to hop on a plane and fly almost 2,500 miles, it was really a home game in name only. Of the 25,425 fans in attendance, the overwhelming majority were waving "Terrible Towels."

It might be the same atmosphere at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay fans are expected to take over the soccer stadium to see their red-hot Packers go for a fifth consecutive victory. "It should be exciting," said Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, whose team is 1-3 at home this season after three of their four losses in 2018 came on their home field. "A lot of energy in the stadium. That's all you need is (a fan in every seat), a lot of energy and go play football. Go play the game you love."

The Packers are 7-1 and in the thick of the race for home-field advantage in the NFC under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. The Chargers, who went 12-4 under rookie-coach Lynn last season and were deemed Super Bowl contenders entering this season, are 3-5 and living precariously in the AFC. They perhaps saved their season by edging the Bears 17-16 last week behind AFC Defensive Player of the Week Joey Bosa's two sacks and four tackles for loss. The team's problem has been its offense, and coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was dismissed on Monday.

"I'd like our offense to flow and just get into a rhythm," Lynn said. "This isn't all on Ken. There was no flow. There was no rhythm." The Chargers were tied for sixth in the NFL in scoring last season. They're No. 23 in the league entering Week 9. In the last seven games, the Chargers exceeded the 20-point barrier just once -- against winless Miami.

With Philip Rivers at quarterback, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler at running back and Keenan Allen at receiver, Los Angeles has plenty of star power. Lynn fired Whisenhunt this week in hopes of turning potential into production. L.A. will need it, because the Packers' offense is rolling, even without wide receiver Davante Adams.

Green Bay got off to a hot start to the season with a big-play defense carrying the struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. While the defense hasn't been as dominant of late, Rodgers & Co. have more than picked up the slack. Against Oakland in Week 7, Rodgers was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his six-touchdown performance. Against Kansas City in Week 8, running back Aaron Jones was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 226-yard, two-touchdown performance.

The Packers are four-point favorites and should have a home atmosphere in their favor, but LaFleur is taking nothing for granted. "I'm pretty short-sighted," he said. "All I know is this: We better come ready to play on Sunday against a team that's a hungry team that's coming off a really good win vs. the Chicago Bears in Chicago. If we think about anything other than that, I think you're asking for trouble. Our focus is solely on the L.A. Chargers."

For Green Bay, Adams practiced for the first time Wednesday since suffering a turf-toe injury in Week 4. Rodgers (knee), Jones (shoulder) and tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) were among 22 players on the injury report but should be fine for Sunday. For Los Angeles, Allen (hamstring) and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) had limited participation.

The Packers have won seven in a row in the series and lead 10-1 overall. In three career matchups against Green Bay, Rivers has averaged 398 passing yards.

