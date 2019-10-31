International Development News
Thompson, Love lead Cavs past Bulls

  • Reuters
  • Cleveland
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 07:24 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 07:19 IST
Thompson, Love lead Cavs past Bulls
Tristan Thompson scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kevin Love finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-111 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 18 points and Jordan Clarkson 17 for the Cavaliers, who had six players score in double figures. Cleveland has alternated losses and wins through its first four games of the season.

Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine scored 16 points to pace Chicago, which lost its third straight game. After Wendell Carter Jr. put the Bulls ahead 90-89 with a layup with 8:57 to play, the Cavaliers responded with an 13-4 run over the next 2:33 to seize control. Chicago drew within 108-106 on a Carter put-back with 1:43 remaining but came no closer.

The Cavaliers used improved lone-range shooting to stay with the Bulls before eventually overtaking them. After shooting just 3-for-11 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half, Cleveland drilled three of four attempts from deep in the first five minutes after halftime. Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman bolstered the Cavaliers' balanced attack with 12 points each.

Otto Porter Jr. and Carter both added 15 points for the Bulls, while Thaddeus Young followed with 14. Love netted his fourth double-double in as many games to start the season, and he needed a mere 16 minutes to do so. He had 10 points and 16 rebounds at the half, helping Cleveland to a 26-19 edge on the glass in the first 24 minutes and a 47-32 advantage for the game. The Cavaliers scored 58 points in the paint to the Bulls' 46.

Chicago shot 18-for-42 (42.9 percent) from the floor in the first half, connecting with slightly more accuracy than Cleveland, which shot 17-for-41 (41.5 percent). The Cavaliers wound up outshooting the Bulls 52.6 percent (41-for-78) to 43.3 percent (39-for-90).

Carter played despite waking up with eye inflammation, a condition that progressed during the day. Bulls coach Jim Boylen said at the morning shootaround that Carter was questionable, with his left eye more swollen than his left. Tomas Satoransky had eight assists for the Bulls. Thompson blocked five shots.

The Bulls are set to continue a stretch of three straight games against Central Division foes when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Next up for the Cavaliers is a Friday visit to the Indiana Pacers.

