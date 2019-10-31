International Development News
Pacers take down Nets for first win of season

  • Reuters
  • Brooklyn
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 07:57 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 07:54 IST
Domantas Sabonis scored 29 points, Jeremy Lamb added a season-high 25 points and the visiting Indiana Pacers picked up their first win of the season by pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 118-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night. The Pacers avoided their first 0-4 start since the 1988-89 season and did so on a night in which they lost center Myles Turner to a sprained right ankle late in the first quarter.

Sabonis constantly dominated inside and finished a point shy of his career-high set Oct. 31, 2018, at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. He shot 11 of 18 and scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter when the Pacers outscored the Nets 28-25. Lamb returned after missing the previous two games with a bruised right hip and shot 11 of 19 to help the Pacers beat the Nets for the 10th time in the last 11 meetings.

Malcolm Brogdon collected 21 points and a career-high 13 assists for his fourth consecutive double-double as Indiana shot 46.9 percent (45-of-96). T.J. Warren contributed 20 points for the Pacers, who only got 9:41 out of Turner, who was injured when he collided with Brooklyn's Garrett Temple. Kyrie Irving scored 28 points for the Nets, who dropped to 1-3. Brooklyn shot 44.1 percent and committed 19 turnovers.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and Caris LeVert finished as Brooklyn made 10 of 31 3-pointers. Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer to forge a 77-77 tie with 6:03 remaining in the third quarter but the Pacers countered with a 13-3 run and took a 90-80 lead on Warren's short jumper in the lane with 2:12 remaining. The Pacers took a 90-83 lead into the fourth after Jarrett Allen missed a put-back dunk attempt with six-tenths of a second left.

DeAndre Jordan's basket early in the fourth cut the Pacers' lead to 90-88 but Lamb hit three baskets as Indiana went up 99-90 with 9:01 remaining. The Pacers upped their lead to 105-92 on a turnaround hook shot by Sabonis with 5:55 remaining and took a 112-96 lead on Brogdon's 3-pointer with 4:43 to go. --Field Level Media

