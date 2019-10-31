International Development News
Development News Edition

Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 08:39 IST
Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards
Image Credit: Flickr

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for their third straight win. After Bradley Beal hit three free throws to tie it with 7.7 seconds left, Harden drove, got the foul call and made the first free throw. He missed the second and Washington was unable to get a shot off.

Harden was 18 of 32 from the field. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists and Clint Capela added 21 points for the Rockets, who shot 53.4 percent (55 of 103) from the field. Beal led the Wizards with 46 points on 14-of-20 shooting. Rookie Rai Hachimura had 23 points and Davis Bertans 21. Washington shot 62.6 percent (57 of 91) from the field.

Houston trailed 152-150 when Eric Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left. Beal responded with a layup and foul shot to put the Wizards ahead by two at the 48-second mark. Westbrook's three-point play put the Rockets up 156-155 with 32 seconds left.

Beal turned the ball over, and P.J. Tucker hit two free throws with 14 seconds remaining. Washington led by one at halftime and Hachimura's 3-pointer gave the Wizards a 95-89 lead midway through the third quarter but the Rockets soon tied it on a four-point play by Harden.

Washington trailed 104-103 before Bertans (10 points) sparked a 14-7 run to the end of the third quarter. Troy Brown Jr. hit a 3-pointer to put the Wizards up 126-114 early in the fourth.

The lead was 133-121 after Bryant's jumper at the 7:24 mark, but Houston scored seven straight points before Beal answered with a 3-pointer and Bryant's floater pushed the lead back to 10. Houston rallied again as Westbrook and Harden scored to pull the Rockets within 147-142 with 3:11 remaining.

Harden's two free throws pulled Houston within 152-148 and Westbrook's basket cut the deficit to two points with 1:25 left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-In record deal, U.S. to recover $1 bln from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday struck a deal to recoup 1 billion in funds allegedly looted from a Malaysian state investment fund by fugitive financier Jho Low, in a record capture for a U.S. anti-corruption probe. U.S. authoritie...

ISIS still dangerous, could attempt retribution attack after Baghdadi's killing: US

A top American General has said the Islamic State is still dangerous and it could attempt a retribution attack after the killing of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid. The head of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, spea...

Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 70.81 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate. A positive opening in the equity market, weak dollar against other major curren...

Senior bureaucrats appointed coordinating officers of medical

The Odisha government has appointed 10 senior IAS officers as coordinating officers of 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state to improve overall performance and infrastructure development, an official said. Development Commissioner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019