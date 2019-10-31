International Development News
Colts put 3-game win string on line at Pittsburgh

Colts put 3-game win string on line at Pittsburgh
The Indianapolis Colts will try to keep their surge going Sunday when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts (5-2) have won three straight games and sit atop the AFC South, but, in general, their games are a nail-biter's nightmare.

All of their games are close -- none decided by more than seven points, and the average margin is 4.7 points. "Whenever we need a play -- it doesn't matter (whether it's) offense, defense, special teams -- we always seem to make that play, and that's the difference with us winning and not losing," Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton said.

Last week, it was Adam Vinatieri's 51-yard field goal in the final 30 seconds for a 15-13 win over Denver. "Every week is kind of like, 'Just find a way to win this game,' whatever that means, whatever personality the game takes on," Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said. "There's something to gain from winning close games. There's a confidence in that when you're in a close game, (it's like) OK, we've dealt with this."

Indianapolis had some players out of practice Wednesday, with the defense hit the hardest -- tackle Denico Autry (neck), end Jabaal Sheard (foot) and cornerbacks Pierre Desir (hamstring) and Kenny Moore II (knee). The Steelers (3-4) have won two of their past three games as they try to overcome an 0-3 start, but with a short week following a Monday night game, injuries could hamper them.

Pittsburgh's running game, in particular, is in flux after James Conner rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-14 win over Miami. He was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. But he left late in the game because of a shoulder injury and likely will be a game-time decision. One of his backups, Benny Snell, is dealing with a knee injury. Trey Edmunds is waiting in the wings.

However, Jaylen Samuels said he is "ready to go" for a return from arthroscopic knee surgery, and is the probable starter. Samuels still considers the running game a keystone of the Steelers. "That's what we do," he said. "We're the Pittsburgh Steelers. We run the ball. We're physical."

The run game could suffer if guard Ramon Foster (concussion protocol) and center Maurkice Pouncey (calf) are out. They were not practicing as of Wednesday. Indianapolis has allowed an average of 83 yards rushing a game during its winning streak.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, who returned against Miami after sustaining a concussion Oct. 6, looked a bit rusty early, including one interception and another pass that was nearly intercepted, but he came on as the game unfolded and threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns. As the Steelers gauge his development as he fills in for Ben Roethlisberger (season-ending elbow surgery), Rudolph seems to be developing a rapport with receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (103 yards) and Diontae Johnson (84 yards), finding each for a touchdown against the Dolphins.

The Steelers have allowed a league-low seven sacks, but that could be tested against an Indianapolis defense with 19 sacks. Neither team made a move at Tuesday's trade deadline, although there was speculation Pittsburgh might add a running back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

