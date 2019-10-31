International Development News
Bucs hope Arians' Seattle history helps vs. Seahawks

  Reuters
  Seattle
  Updated: 31-10-2019 09:23 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:21 IST
The Buccaneers haven't traveled to Seattle since 2013, but Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians is quite familiar with CenturyLink Field. While leading the Arizona Cardinals, Arians won four of five games in Seattle from 2013-17, leading him to open his postgame news conference after the 2017 game by saying, "Thank you all for coming to my house."

Arians might not find as much hospitality this time, as his Buccaneers (2-5) look to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday against the Seahawks (6-2). Both Buccaneers' victories have come on the road, including a 55-40 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 as Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

But Winston has struggled since. In the past two games, Winston threw three TD passes and seven interceptions while getting sacked 10 times.

"We can't give games away, period," Winston said, referring to a 27-23 loss at Tennessee last week in which the Titans scored the game's final 10 points. "That's just us as a team. That's the pride we have of being NFL players. If you're going to get beat, let them beat us. We don't want to beat ourselves, and I have to do a better job of living that up. ... It's just a standard." Winston ranks fifth in the NFL in passing with 296 yards per game but is tied for the lead with 12 interceptions. He also has lost three fumbles, giving him the most turnovers in the league.

By comparison, Seattle's Russell Wilson has a league-high 17 touchdown passes while having thrown just one interception. "Russell Wilson is a guy I probably respect as much as any quarterback in this league," Arians said. "As far as taking a broken play and making something fantastic out it, I've played him so many times and watched him do it. A lot of guys can scramble. A lot of guys can run. But not many guys can throw the ball downfield across the field and know where your guys are when you break the pocket.

"He looks healthy again. He's running a lot this year. He's as good a dual-threat as there is. And he can beat you from the pocket, so it will be a hell of a challenge." The Seahawks struggled to put away the host Atlanta Falcons 27-20 last week after taking a 24-point halftime lead.

"Fortunately, we were out ahead enough to hold them off," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. Five of Seattle's six victories have come against teams currently below .500, and only one win has come by more than a touchdown.

"We're in the solid shape of being aware of what we're capable of doing and how we can play in basic areas," Carroll said. The Bucs could find some success against Seattle's ailing secondary, which allowed the Falcons' Matt Schaub, making his first start since 2015, to throw for 460 yards last week.

The Seahawks placed starting free safety Tedric Thompson on the injured list Wednesday due to a torn shoulder labrum. That follows injuries to fellow safeties Bradley McDougald (back), Lano Hill (elbow) and Quandre Diggs (hamstring) earlier this month.

