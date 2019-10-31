International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Baseball-Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Wednesday to secure their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title. The Astros got a dominant outing from starting pitcher Zack Greinke and took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning but that was where the visiting Nationals finally struck back, grabbing a lead they would not relinquish.

When the final out was recorded, Nationals players streamed onto the field from the dugout and bullpen, tossing their gloves into the air with arms raised in celebration while the orange-clad crowd inside Houston's Minute Maid Park watched in silence. For the Nationals, who began playing in the U.S. capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches to a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.

Anthony Rendon kicked off the Nationals rally in the seventh with a solo shot off Greinke, and Howie Kendrick came up with a go-ahead two-run blast off Astros reliever Will Harris two batters later. The Nationals, who faced elimination five times during the postseason, added another run in the eighth and then put the game out of reach with a two-run ninth inning before closer Daniel Hudson retired the side.

The game marked the first time in any American professional sport where the road team went 7-0 in a best-of-seven games series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Congress remembers Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Congress leaders on Thursday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary and remembered her contribution to national security, economy and foreign policy. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Presiden...

UPDATE 7-Chicago teachers to stay on strike for 11th day, holding out for last demand

Union leaders for Chicagos striking teachers on Wednesday approved a tentative labor deal negotiated with the school district but refused to return to work unless the mayor agreed to make up for instructional days and pay lost during the 10...

UPDATE 2-Train fire in Pakistan kills 13 after cooking accident

A fire broke out on a train in Pakistan on Thursday when a gas canister passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded, killing at least 13 people, some as they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames.The fire destroyed three of...

CORRECTED-Red hot bust: Australian police seize 400 kilos of 'ice' hidden in chilli sauce bottles

Four men have been arrested for smuggling 400 kilograms of crystal meth, or ice, worth an estimated A300 million 210 million concealed in bottles of sriracha hot chilli sauce from the United States, Australian police said on Thursday.A sear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019