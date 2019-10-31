International Development News
Maxwell takes break from cricket to look after his mental health

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell . Image Credit: ANI

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues. Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced Maxwell's decision to take a break from cricket, and as a result, he has been replaced by D'Arcy Short in the Australian squad for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff," CA's Support Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said in an official statement. Maxwell recently played a knock of 62 runs against Sri Lanka in the first T20I against Sri Lanka and this knock enabled Australia to post 233 runs in the match.

In the second T20I, the all-rounder did not get a chance to come out to bat, as David Warner and Steve Smith chased down Sri Lanka's total of 117. The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support.

"Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game. We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time," CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Olive said. "He is a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It is important we look after Glenn and all our players," he added.

Maxwell has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20Is and 7 Tests for Australia. Australia squad for the final T20I against Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The side will take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

