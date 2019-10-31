Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over the host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for their third straight win. After Bradley Beal hit three free throws to tie it with 7.7 seconds left, Harden drove, got the foul call and made the first free throw. He missed the second and Washington was unable to get a shot off.

Harden was 18 of 32 from the field. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, and Clint Capela added 21 points for the Rockets, who shot 53.4 percent (55 of 103) from the field. Beal led the Wizards with 46 points on 14-of-20 shooting. Rookie Rui Hachimura had 23 points and Davis Bertans 21. Washington shot 62.6 percent (57 of 91) from the field.

Houston trailed 152-150 when Eric Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left. Beal responded with a layup and foul shot to put the Wizards ahead by two at the 48-second mark. Westbrook's three-point play put the Rockets up 156-155 with 32 seconds left.

Beal turned the ball over, and P.J. Tucker hit two free throws with 14 seconds remaining. Washington led by one at halftime, and Hachimura's 3-pointer gave the Wizards a 95-89 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Rockets soon tied it on a four-point play by Harden.

Washington trailed 104-103 before Bertans sparked a 14-7 run to the end of the third quarter. He scored 10 points in the span. Troy Brown Jr. hit a 3-pointer to put the Wizards up 126-114 early in the fourth.

The lead was 133-121 after Thomas Bryant's jumper at the 7:24 mark, but Houston scored seven straight points before Beal answered with a 3-pointer moments later and Bryant's floater later pushed the lead back to 10. Houston rallied again as Westbrook and Harden scored to pull the Rockets within 147-142 with 3:11 remaining.

Harden's two free throws pulled Houston within 152-148, and Westbrook's basket cut the deficit to two points with 1:25 left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)