Hornets drop host Kings to 0-5 to start season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sacramento
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:23 IST
Rookie PJ Washington recorded 23 points and eight rebounds, and Terry Rozier added 22 points as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the host Sacramento Kings 118-111 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk added 18 points off the bench and Miles Bridges scored 17 as Charlotte snapped a three-game losing streak. Cody Zeller contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds, Devonte' Graham added 12 points and nine assists, and Marvin Williams scored 11 points for the Hornets.

Buddy Hield scored 23 points and Harrison Barnes added 22 for the Kings, who dropped to 0-5 for their worst start since dropping the first seven games of the 1990-91 season. Richaun Holmes recorded 17 points and nine rebounds, De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and 10 assists, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 points.

Holmes made 8 of 10 shots, but the Kings hit just 45.8 percent overall. Sacramento was 14 of 46 (30.4 percent) from 3-point range and committed 15 turnovers. Charlotte had 21 turnovers but overcame them with 16-of-32 shooting on 3-point attempts. The Hornets hit 54.8 percent from the floor overall.

Hield drained a 3-pointer to open the second half to give Sacramento a 69-61 lead before Charlotte scored the next eight points to knot the score. A 3-pointer by Graham pushed the Hornets ahead to stay at 78-77 with 6:01 left in the third.

The Kings trailed 82-81 on Fox's basket with 3:27 left before Monk answered with back-to-back 3-pointers as Charlotte scored 17 of the next 20 points. The score was 93-84 entering the final quarter, with Washington capping the big burst with a basket to make it 99-84 with 10:35 left.

Sacramento was not able to make a run until after Washington scored to give the Hornets a 118-105 edge with 1:29 left. Hield connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Kings within seven with 1:01 remaining. But Hield missed a jumper with 15.4 seconds left, and Charlotte ran out the clock.

Barnes had 14 points as the Kings held a 66-61 lead at the break. Sacramento led by as many as 12 in the opening quarter, but Charlotte closed with a 10-2 spurt to trail 33-30 entering the second.

The Kings again sped away, and Holmes' dunk capped a 16-5 surge to account for a 49-35 lead with 7:52 left in the half. The Hornets trimmed the lead to three with 22.2 seconds remaining before Barnes drained a jumper with 1.8 seconds led for the five-point advantage.

