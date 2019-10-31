International Development News
Development News Edition

Barcelona's players offered to change contracts to sign Neymar - Pique

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:07 IST
Barcelona's players offered to change contracts to sign Neymar - Pique
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gerard Pique has said Barcelona's players offered to alter their own contracts to help the club buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Barca attempted to re-sign Neymar, sold to PSG for a world record 222 million euros ($249 million) in 2017, but the two teams were unable to agree on a deal.

Key players, including Lionel Messi, were eager for the Brazilian to return and Pique says they tried to help the club's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, complete the transfer while satisfying UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. "What we proposed to the president was that we could tweak our contracts because we knew there was an issue with Fair Play," Pique told Cadena Ser on Wednesday night.

"Instead of getting paid what we were owed for that year, we could transfer it to the second, third of the fourth year so Ney could come. "Ultimately we wanted to support the club and if we could help in some way, we had no problem with that." Neymar earns 38 million euros a year at PSG and the financial implications of signing the 27-year-old would be huge.

"We told him, 'you live in a golden prison'," Pique added. "But in football, anything can happen and the door is open." Pique also said the postponement of last Saturday's Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid was unnecessary.

The fixture has been rescheduled for December 18 after violent protests broke out last week in Catalonia, following the imprisonment of nine pro-independence leaders. "My opinion is the postponement was unnecessary," said Pique. "Common sense says that in Spanish stadiums there has not been any violence. We are civilized people.

"That same weekend the Espanyol-Villarreal game was played and nothing happened. And why isn't something going to happen on December 18 if it was going to happen before? The situation will be similar. "It was magnifying a problem that wasn't a problem in the first place."

Pique is also the founder of Kosmos, the investment group leading the revamp of tennis' Davis Cup, which begins in its new format in Madrid on November 18. The 32-year-old said the plan is for the new one-week competition with 18 teams to expand to two weeks and 24 teams, although Roger Federer has expressed skepticism about the changes.

Asked if he would mind Roger Federer changing football, Pique said: "Not at all." Pique added: "We sent him a letter and were surprised by his statements. They see the Davis Cup as competing with the tournament he has."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uncertainty over UN talks must not delay climate action, green groups say

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Oct 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A surprise decision by Chile, rocked by violent unrest, to withdraw as host of Decembers U.N. climate conference risks throwing international efforts to ramp up action on globa...

UPDATE 1-Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of gusting desert winds that have fanned flames and displaced thousands of people. The fast-moving Hillside Fire...

Seneca Biopharma to Begin Trading Under New Ticker Symbol SNCA

&#160;Seneca Biopharma, Inc., Nasdaq CUR, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol, NASDAQ SNCA beginn...

Ukraine, NATO issue statement on minority rights after Hungary threat

Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday issued a joint statement committing to uphold minority rights in Ukraine, a step welcomed by the Hungarian authorities who had threatened to block Kyivs NATO membership over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019