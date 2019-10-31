International Development News
Development News Edition

Sachin, Anand, Sania likely to grace first D/N Test in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:17 IST
Sachin, Anand, Sania likely to grace first D/N Test in India

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar along with the chess wizard Viswanathan Anand and tennis ace Sania Mirza are likely to grace India's first ever day/night Test against Bangladesh here at Eden Gardens from November 22-26. Already Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given her consent to the BCCI and will be attending the first day's proceedings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been sent an invite. "Day/Night Test was one of my dreams. We want to make it a spectacle for everyone. We will make it a fantastic event. Work is on and in three or four days' time, I will be able to give you a concrete picture of what all is happening. It will be a huge event," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

As for the invitees, Ganguly said: "I'm trying to get hold of Sachin. We will felicitate Olympic medallists MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu for their achievements." "Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is coming. A request has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office. Invitations have also been sent to Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) and the Honourable Governor (Jagdeep Dhankar).

"We will felicitate the players of the first Test when India played Bangladesh. We want to make sure that everybody is available," Ganguly said. Later CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said five-time chess world champion Anand is expected alongside Mirza.

"Anand would be here for a Grand Chess Tour event around the same time, so we have invited him too. He is most likely to grace the Test. We have also invited Sania Mirza," Avishek said. Revealing further plans, the CAB secretary said they are planning a charity match for HIV-positive children during the 40-minute supper break on first day.

"We will seek permission from BCCI and if they allow the HIV-positive children from an NGO will be organised during the first day. We will also allow them to run a cafeteria, solely run by HIV-positive children." The first day of the match could see a helicopter revolving around the Eden Gardens from which a skydiver will come flying into the ground with the trophy in his hand. Pink colours might also be showered from the sky.

The CAB also plans to give a pink hue to the tickets for India's first ever day/night Test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Gateway of India illuminated with tricolour to pay tribute to Sardar Patel

The iconic Gateway of India was lit up in the colours of the national flag to pay tribute to the stalwart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary. Amid tight security, the Gateway of India was illuminated parallelly in trico...

Congress releases first list of 8 candidates for Karna

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for the coming byelections to 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies, stealing a march over erstwhile coalition partner JDS and ruling BJP. The party also named its candida...

North Korea fires short-range projectiles: South's military

Seoul, Oct 31 AFP North Korea fired two short-range projectiles on Thursday, the Souths military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock. The weapons were launched from South Pyongan province in an easterly d...

One district, one problem, total solution should be ideology, Modi tells civil service probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon civil services probationers to identify one big problem in their areas of posting and solve it completely, saying one district, one problem and total solution should be their ideology. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019