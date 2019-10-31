International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula One presents new car and rules revamp for 2021

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 23:00 IST
Motor racing-Formula One presents new car and rules revamp for 2021
Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One presented a dramatic overhaul of the sport on Thursday with a new car and regulations aimed at producing closer and cheaper competition from 2021 as well as more exciting and environmentally-friendly racing.

The new technical, sporting and financial rules include a budget cap and represent the fruit of two years of discussions between teams, governing body and U.S.-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media and other stakeholders. They were earlier approved unanimously by the governing FIA's World Motor Sport Council, with talks continuing over governance and profit-sharing.

"The goal has always been to improve the competition and action on the track and at the same time make the sport a healthier and attractive business for all," said Formula One chairman Chase Carey. "The approval of the rules by the World Motorsport Council is a watershed moment and will help deliver more exciting wheel to wheel racing for all our fans."

The heavier 2021 cars are the products of a changed aerodynamic approach, with simpler front wings and bigger wheels. The budget cap has been set at $175 million for each team, about half what some of the top outfits like Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull spend at present but still much more than some others can muster.

Formula One's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn recognized the new cars would be slower than the 2019 ones, but still quick and closer to the levels of performance seen in 2016 as well as easier to follow and overtake. FIA president Jean Todt said the 2021 regulations represented a "truly collaborative effort" and added that environmental considerations were a crucial element for the governing body.

From 2021, the aim is to double the renewable content of fuel to 20%. "Formula One already has the most efficient engines in the world, and we will continue to work on new technologies and fuels to push these boundaries further," said Todt.

Also Read: IIT researchers develop "bio-bricks" using agricultural waste products

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lt Guv Murmu meets officials, asks to work for public welfare

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu held his maiden meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday and advised them to work with utmost commitment for public welfare. It was his first visit to the Civil ...

Armed men loot Rs 3 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 1 cr from shop

Around six armed robbers, with their faces masked, allegedly looted jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 lakh cash from a jewellery shop here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the Line Bazar area at about 8.30 pm, the...

Infection amnesia: Measles "destroys immune system memory"

Getting measles is even more dangerous than doctors had realized because it destroys immunity that the victim has acquired to other diseases, researchers said on Thursday.The findings help to explain why children often catch other infectiou...

Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers: Maha Guv to Shiv Sena delegation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday assured that he will speak to the Central government to provide quick relief and assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. I will request the Central government t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019