Packers WR Adams (toe) returns to full practice

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 23:59 IST
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams practiced in full pads for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Adams has been sidelined with turf toe on his right foot since a 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 26. He has missed the Packers' last four games.

Adams practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, so his progression to full pads Thursday was a positive sign that he could be active Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 25 catches for 378 yards and no touchdowns in four games in 2019, including 10 grabs for 180 yards against the Eagles.

Adams, 26, has 373 receptions for 4,575 yards and 39 touchdowns in 78 games with the Packers since they drafted him in the second round in 2014.

