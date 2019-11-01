International Development News
Development News Edition

MCC champion county match to be played in Sri Lanka next year

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the next year's champion county match will be played in Sri Lanka.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 08:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 08:05 IST
MCC champion county match to be played in Sri Lanka next year
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara. Image Credit: ANI

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the next year's champion county match will be played in Sri Lanka. The match will see the MCC take on the winners of the County Championship (Essex) in a four-day class match. Former Sri Lanka skipper and current MCC president Kumar Sangakkara will lead the MCC lineup.

"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Sri Lanka and taking the champion county match to Galle is a fantastic way for the club to provide its backing for the game on a global level," Sangakkara said in an official statement. "With England touring the country during the same period, this will make for an exciting sequence of events in Sri Lanka and, as one of the best cricketing destinations in the world, it will be a wonderful occasion for all involved. I am looking forward to playing for and indeed captaining the MCC team, which will be full of exciting young talent ready to challenge the county champions," he added.

This match between the MCC and County Championship winner is known as traditional curtain-raiser to the new English domestic season. It will be played at the Galle International Stadium between March 24th and 27th 2020. These matches used to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground until 2010, but since then these games have started to be played abroad.

Earlier this year, Sangakkara became MCC's first overseas president. "The Champion County match is an important part of MCC's commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the long-form game both domestically and globally," John Stephenson, MCC's head of cricket said.

"As always, MCC will put out a talented and exciting team in this fixture, providing strong opposition for this season's county championship winners. MCC would like to thank Sri Lanka Cricket for their support, co-operation and enthusiasm in hosting this fixture and we are excited to be working closely with them," he added. The members of MCC's team for the champion county match will be visiting the MCC Centre of Excellence near Galle, which is funded by the club and is set up by the Foundation of Goodness to provide sustainable facilities to the surrounding communities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-S.Korea searches for survivors of helicopter crash off disputed islands

Rescue services were searching for seven missing passengers of a South Korean fire department helicopter that crashed into the sea off the disputed islets of Dokdo on late Thursday, officials said on Friday.The Airbus Helicopters H225 aircr...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he will make Florida his permanent residence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence instead of his Trump Tower apartment in New York City.Trump has owned the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach since 1985 and has spent m...

Hong Kong braces for mass rally over weekend after Halloween clashes

Hong Kong cleaned up its famed party zone Lan Kwai Fong on Friday after a night of clashes marred Halloween festivities when police fired tear gas at protesters and were heckled by fancy dress revelers. The Asian financial hub faces another...

Resolutions introduced in US Congress to recognize Sikhs' contributions in America

Marking 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, resolutions have been introduced in the US Congress to recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by Sikhs in the United States and the discrimination they have faced in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019