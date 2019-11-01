International Development News
Argentina call back Lionel Messi as match against Brazil looms

Striker Lionel Messi will make a return to Argentina's squad in November as the side prepares to take on Brazil in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

Argentine striker Lionel Messi. Image Credit: ANI

Striker Lionel Messi will make a return to Argentina's squad in November as the side prepares to take on Brazil in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Messi last played a game for Argentina during the 3/4th playoff match in the Copa America and in the same game, he was given a red card for his clash with Chile's midfielder Gary Medel

Argentina's football federation announced the teams for the senior and sub-23 category. In the senior lineup, Sergio Aguero has also been called back into the side. Messi was handed a three-month ban by CONMEBOL, South America's football governing body after his comments against the corruption and lack of respect shown by the football body.

Messi and CONMEBOL first had a fallout during Argentina's semi-final against Brazil in the Copa America. As Argentina went on to lose the match, Messi alleged that the entire tournament was set-up for Brazil to take the win. He even lamented upon the second goal that Brazil scored in the match. Aguero was fouled inside the penalty box, however, the match officials did not consult Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Argentina is scheduled to play two friendly matches against Brazil and Uruguay. The senior men's team is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Esteban Andrada. Defenders: Juan Foyth, Renzo Saravia, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Walter Kannemann, Marcos Rojo, Nehuen Perez, Nicolas Tagliafico.

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos. Attackers: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Alario, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

