La Liga is more important than Champions League: Lionel Messi

With footballers regularly being asked about the importance of La Liga and Championships League, Argentine striker Lionel Messi has put forward his opinion, saying that La Liga is more important than Champions League as it allows the side to be competitive in European tournaments. "The Champions League is something special for us and we want to win it every year. Although we know La Liga is the most important one because that will lead you to be competitive in the Champions League and the Spanish Cup," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying.

"It is difficult when you are not doing well in La Liga and trying to do well in the Champions League. It is true we always speak about the Champions League but we do not forget about La Liga and the Spanish Cup because we are Barcelona and we want to win all titles," he added. Barcelona is looking to win their third straight La Liga title, but the side has gotten off to a slow start this season and they are currently two points behind Real Madrid at the pole position.

In Europe, Barcelona last lifted the Champions League title in 2015. Since then, the side has failed to reach the final of the tournament. In 2018, Barcelona was defeated by England club Liverpool in the semi-finals. Barcelona is currently placed at the second position in their Champions League group.

On Wednesday, Messi received his sixth Golden Shoe award and it was his third consecutive award win. Messi registered 36 goals from 34 games and it ensured the award win for the striker.

He was accompanied by his family at the award ceremony and, in addition, his children were entrusted with delivering the trophy. (ANI)

