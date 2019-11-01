New Zealand v England 1st T20 scoreboard

Final scoreboard in the opening Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England in Christchurch on Friday. New Zealand:

M. Guptill b S.Curran 2 C. Munro c Morgan b Jordan 21

T. Siefert c Bairstow b Jordan 32 C. de Grandhomme c Vince b Rashid 19

R. Taylor c Bairstow b Brown 44 D. Mitchell not out 30

M.Santner not out 1 Extras (lb3, w1) 4

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-39, 3-72, 4-93, 5-149

Bowling: S.Curran 4-0-33-1, T.Curran 4-1-25-0, Jordan 4-0-28-2, Rashid 4-0-31-1, Brown 4-0-33-1 England:

J. Bairstow c Guptill b Santner 35 D. Malan c Sodhi b Santner 11

J. Vince c Guptill b Santner 59 E. Morgan not out 34

S. Billings not out 14 Extras (w1) 1

Total (3 wickets, 18.3 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-68, 3-122

Bowling: Southee 3.3-0-30-0, Ferguson 4-0-28-8, Kuggeleijn 3-0-35-0, Santner 4-0-23-3, Sodhi 4-0-38-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)