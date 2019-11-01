There's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well, says coach Russell Domingo

As Bangladesh and India get ready to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, the former's coach Russell Domingo said that the dipping levels of air quality in Delhi is not ideal but the team needs to get on with it. "It is not too hot, it is not perfect with all the smog around. But it's the same for both teams, it is not perfect, it is not ideal. But there's nothing to complain about, we need to get on with it and make best do's we can. It is not ideal, it is not something you would want," Domingo told reporters.

"But there is nothing we can do about it. We have to make sure we prepare and deal with it. We have had little scratchy eyes and sore throat, but no one has been sick yet. We have to play three hours of the game, and we are having three hours practice session and probably this is the maximum amount of time you would want to spend in such a situation," he added. In 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team struggled with the dipping air quality levels and their players were seen with masks on during a Test match in Delhi.

"We know Sri Lanka struggled with it the last time. There's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well so it is not a massive shock to the system. Players have dealt with it really well. We have to go about our business. I am not a medical doctor, I am just a coach. It is not ideal as your eyes and throat get sore," Domingo said. "It is what it is, you need to get on with it. It is difficult to move a game just two/three days prior to the match. We are not complaining, we do not know what it will be like when the lights are on. We have checked the forecasts for coming days and it seems to be getting progressively better. So that is a plus. It hasn't been great, but we are fine," he added.

On Friday, Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority stated that air quality in Delhi NCR is now at Severe+ level and it prohibited construction activities in the region till the morning of November 5, 2019. Bangladesh's players were seen training wearing marks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today.

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it has slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city. This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.

When ANI contacted the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), a source replied: "It is up to the players, if they want to use the mask they can, it is their choice". On Thursday, Bangladesh's batsman Liton Das was seen training wearing a mask, while others like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman were seen without masks.

But on Friday, the situation seemed to have changed as many Bangladesh players opted to train with masks. However, when Liton Das was asked why he chose to wear a mask during training, the batsman replied: "I had some personal problem that's why I was wearing it. I was not feeling well".

Earlier, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the match will go on as planned in the national capital. "We have spoken to Delhi authorities in the last two days. They are expecting the match to go through but it was already scheduled so we could not cancel it at the last minute. We came in on October 28 and it was too late to do anything because a lot of preparations go in matches; tickets, crowd, and everything. So it is not possible to cancel things in the last minute," Ganguly had said.

Bangladesh and India are all set to play the first T20I of the three-match series here in Delhi on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

