International Development News
Development News Edition

India practice hard ahead of first T20I against Bangladesh

Indian cricket team had a training session ahead of the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:52 IST
India practice hard ahead of first T20I against Bangladesh
India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricket team had a training session ahead of the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Friday. The session began with a warm-up and later, the players moved for net practice.

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Sanju Samson were seen practicing hard in the nets while the bowlers were seen sharpening their skills. Rohit Sharma was forced to leave the net practice after he was hit on the left thigh off a delivery. After the blow, Sharma went for ice treatment. There is no update on the batsman from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as of now.

India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur. The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 3. (ANI)

Also Read: A BSF jawan killed, another injured in firing "apparently" by BGB troops along India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

INTERVIEW-Failure to tackle worker abuse breeds modern slavery, U.N. expert warns

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A failure to hold companies to account for lesser labour abuses from late wage payments to excessive overtime creates a breeding ground for the worst forms of modern slavery to thr...

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019