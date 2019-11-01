International Development News
Development News Edition

If the ball gets wet, just change it: Dean Jones on 'dew factor' in day-night Tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:42 IST
If the ball gets wet, just change it: Dean Jones on 'dew factor' in day-night Tests

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has a simple theory on countering the 'dew factor' in day-night Tests: change the pink ball if it gets wet. Experts have already predicted that dew will play a big role in the first-ever day-night Test in India, to be held in Kolkata from November 22.

"It (the Day-Night Test) is a great initiative. The dew factor is a concern, there is no doubt about that. If the ball is wet, just change it," Jones told PTI over phone from Australia. "The laws of the game have changed. For example in (Sir Don) Bradman's time, if the team made 200 runs, they got a second new ball. We are playing a night game, if the ball gets wet, just change the ball, it is as simple as that as far as I am concerned," said Jones, a 'Select Dugout' expert on Star Sports.

Cricket under lights has been seen as the future of Test cricket, which is struggling to attract big crowds in the T20 era. Jones said day-night Tests have gone on to become a huge hit in Australia where the first ever five-day game was played under lights back in 2015.

"I know that Sourav Ganguly (BCCI president) is a huge fan of night cricket, of Test cricket. Pink Ball cricket is huge and (it is) the future of the game because of people's lives have been busy. "The ratings in Australia are massive and I cannot tell you how big it is compared to all the Test matches. People just find it very hard to watch Test cricket during the day because they are too busy," said Jones, who played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs.

Jones recalled the days when he played five first-class games in Australia where a yellow ball was used and he did not have a problem with that, saying it was all about "adapting". "But the pink ball does move around and there is no doubt about that. It is just a matter of just getting used to it (the pink ball), adapting and moving on. That is what you should do in Test cricket," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Congo: 22 killed in truck accident

At least 22 people have been killed in a mineral truck accident in the Democratic Republic Congo, AFP reported on Friday. It was not immediately clear if there were any survivors in the accident.Further details are awaited....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high after upbeat jobs report

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record high in early trading on Friday, after data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected in October.The SP 500 opened higher by 13.16 points, or 0.43, at 3,050.72. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42...

Pakistan women will aim to win ODI series against Bangladesh

Ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan womens skipper Bismah Maroof is confident that her side will clinch the series. We have two one-dayers against Bangladesh and our aim is to win both of them. The T20I series was our seaso...

UPDATE 1-Easing winds give firefighters a break in California wildfire battle

Fierce, dry Santa Ana winds off the Southern California mountains eased early on Friday, helping firefighters make progress in corralling major wildfires that have displaced thousands of residents. A fresh spate of wildfires had roared to l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019