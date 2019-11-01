'It was a really special moment', Ravi Rana on his SAFF heroics

Days after the Indian team lifted the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 for the first time, midfielder Ravi Rana on Friday termed as a "special moment" his heroic goal that led to a India win. Vikram Pratap Singh scored the opening goal of the match when the game was in the second minute but Bangladesh scored an equalizer before the end of the first half. Both the teams were stuck on 1-1 until Rana scored an impeccable goal in the 90+1' minute of the match, handing India U-18 a 2-1 win.

"There was a lot of emotion involved in the final. We were disappointed after drawing against Bangladesh and were determined to make things right in the final," AIFF quoted Rana as saying. "I saw the angle was open for the shot and I'm glad the ball sailed in. It was a really special moment for me and I'm glad I could contribute to the victory," he added.

The next challenge for the team is the upcoming AFC U19 Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, which begin from November 6 and where the blue colts are expecting a tough challenge but are determined to continue their 'winning momentum'. "Winning in Vanuatu and Nepal has given the team a great boost. It's always a great feeling to win and we will now look to continue the momentum into the qualifiers. We have been preparing hard for it. The coach has shown great faith in all of us and is constantly motivating and pushing us to give our best," he said. (ANI)

