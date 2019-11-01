International Development News
Panthers GM: QB Newton still hurt, seeing surgeon

Image Credit: Twitter (@Panthers)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is scheduled to visit a foot specialist in Green Bay with limited progress in his recovery from an injury suffered in August. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement released by the team that Newton has worked hard in rehab but might require surgery. NFL Network reported Newton is "a long way off" from a return to the field, with Kyle Allen holding down the starting spot in Newton's extended absence.

"I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he's done everything he possibly can in rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent," Hurney said. "Unfortunately, we haven't reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more info." Dr. Anderson is Packer's team orthopedist Robert Anderson, a renowned sports medicine professional. He specializes in foot and ankle procedures and is a partner at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.

Allen is 4-1 since Newton was shut down with what is reportedly a Lisfranc injury. The painful foot issue typically requires corrective surgery, but Newton opted to attempt rehabilitation. He had shoulder surgery -- the second of his career -- in January 2019. Head coach Ron Rivera declined to discuss details of Newton's injury or any related progress since mid-September.

Newton went down in the third preseason game of the exhibition season at New England but missed only a week of practice. He returned for preparation for Week 1, but struggled with accuracy and was limited outside the pocket. He has sidelined after a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. The Panthers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

