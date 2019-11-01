International Development News
Development News Edition

Bale back in the fold but not fit to face Betis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:16 IST
Bale back in the fold but not fit to face Betis
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Zinedine Zidane said on Friday Gareth Bale has resumed light training but will not be available for Real Madrid's La Liga game at home to Real Betis. Madrid can register their third consecutive victory by beating struggling Betis on Saturday but Bale remains on the sidelines, as he continues his recovery from a calf problem.

Bale caused a stir this week by taking the day off on Monday to meet his agent in London, prompting reports in Spain he was discussing a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January. But Zidane has insisted Bale had permission to be absent from the club and he is now back in training.

The Welshman was not with the rest of the squad for Friday's early session but did some running along with a team physio. "He is here with us, he is training and working hard," said Zidane in a press conference on Friday.

"He is back from his trip and he is getting better. He is not available yet but he is recovering bit by bit. "It seems we should bring him out here to speak to you because I don't know anything more." Real Madrid sits second in La Liga, a point behind Barcelona and one ahead of Atletico Madrid and surprise high-fliers Granada, both of whom have played a game more.

James Rodriguez returned to Madrid on Friday from Colombia after the birth of his second child, but he is not expected to be involved this weekend. Centre-back Nacho is struggling with a knee problem and Marco Asensio is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uber facing ban in Geneva: authorities

The Swiss canton of Geneva said Friday it had classified ride-hailing giant Uber as an employer, ordering a halt to its activities unless it pays the social charges for its drivers. The head of security, employment, and health in the canton...

Report: Mets manager search down to Beltran, Perez

The New York Mets have narrowed their search for a manager down to Carlos Beltran or Eduardo Perez, according to a mlb.com report Friday. A separate MLB Network report earlier Friday said that Twins bench coach Derek Shelton had been a cand...

U.S. Supreme Court to review SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the ability of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recover ill-gotten profits obtained through misconduct in a case from California that could weaken the agencys enforceme...

UPDATE 4-Democrat Warren: Medicare for All would not raise U.S. middle-class taxes

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren proposed on Friday a 20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan that she said would not require raising middle-class taxes one penny, answering critics who had attacked her for failing to exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019