Report: Cavaliers sign GM Altman to extension

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman agreed to a long-term contract extension, ESPN reported Friday. Altman replaced David Griffin in 2017 with the Cavaliers making it to the NBA Finals in his first season on the job. Altman then was tasked with the challenge of reshaping the Cavaliers' roster after LeBron James departed to the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

Cleveland was just 19-63 last season but has rebounded with home victories over the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers to post a 2-2 record in 2019-20. The Cavaliers brought in former Michigan coach John Beilein as their head coach and have a pair of promising young guards in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Sexton was a second-team ALL-NBA rookie last season.

No terms of Altman's extension were reported. His original deal with the Cavaliers was for three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)