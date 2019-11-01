International Development News
Development News Edition

Olympic qualifiers: India men defeat Russia by 4-2

India men's hockey team registered a 4-2 win over Russia in the first leg of the Olympic qualifiers at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:47 IST
Olympic qualifiers: India men defeat Russia by 4-2
The second leg of the qualifiers between both teams will take place on November 2. (Photo/ Hockey India Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India men's hockey team registered a 4-2 win over Russia in the first leg of the Olympic qualifiers at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday. India got off to a brilliant start as it gained a one-goal lead in the fifth minute with the help of Harmanpreet Singh after he successfully converted a penalty stroke.

However, with two minutes into the second quarter, Andrey Kuraev scored an equalizer for Russia. The hosts did not take much time to restore their one-goal lead as Mandeep Singh scored a goal for India in the 24th minute, bringing the scoreline 2-1.

Sunil SV then consolidated India's position in the match as he netted a goal in the 48th minute and put Russia under immense pressure. Mandeep Singh scored another goal for India taking India's tally to four goals. When the match was in the final minute, Russia won a penalty corner and did not make any mistake as they scored a goal.

The second leg of the qualifiers between both teams will take place on November 2. (ANI)

Also Read: Great Britain junior hockey team defeat India in 9th Sultan of Johor Cup final

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Democrat Warren: Medicare for All would not raise U.S. middle-class taxes

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren proposed on Friday a 20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan that she said would not require raising middle-class taxes one penny, answering critics who had attacked her for failing to exp...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. October job growth beats expectations despite GM strike

U.S. job growth slowed less than expected in October as the drag from a strike at General Motors was offset by gains elsewhere and hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering some assurance that consumers...

DGCA asks IndiGo to replace PW engines of 97 A320neo aircraft by Jan 31 or face grounding

Stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, aviation regulator DGCA told IndiGo on Friday to replace the Pratt and Whitney PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31 or they would...

Delhi air quality turns hazardous: Here's how to survive the choking pollution

With the air quality index in Delhi entering the Severe Plus category and the Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority declaring a public health emergency, experts have advised people to urgently take steps to protect their he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019