Chiefs QB Mahomes questionable vs. Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mahomes is attempting to return from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver. He said he would have played last week at Green Bay if it had been a playoff game.

The Chiefs ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle). Defensive end Frank Clark (neck), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) also are questionable.

The Chiefs would start Matt Moore against the Vikings if Mahomes remains sidelined.

