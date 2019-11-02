International Development News
Reports: Mets to name Beltran as manager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 01:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 01:33 IST
The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Beltran to be the 22nd manager in franchise history, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported on Friday. The job will be the first as a major league manager for Beltran, who will replace Mickey Callaway.

Beltran, 42, spent parts of seven of his 20 major league seasons with the Mets. The nine-time All-Star was a career .279 hitter with 435 home runs and 1,587 RBIs. Beltran retired after helping the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2017 and has served as a special advisor to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman since late 2018.

The Mets reportedly were also considering Eduardo Perez for the manager's position. Perez, 50, has worked two separate stints as an ESPN MLB analyst, the most recent beginning in 2014.

Callaway guided the Mets to an 86-76 record in 2019 and third-place finish in the National League East. The 44-year-old owned a 163-161 mark in two seasons since replacing Terry Collins as manager. The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants still have not filled their manager vacancies. The Mets will join the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres in naming new managers since the end of the regular season.

