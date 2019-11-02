Redskins rookie QB Haskins to start vs. Bills

Rookie Dwayne Haskins will make his first NFL start Sunday when the Washington Redskins visit the Buffalo Bills, interim coach Bill Callahan announced Friday. Haskins has completed 12 of 22 passes for 140 yards with four interceptions in two relief appearances since being selected by Washington with the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

"We're really excited about Dwayne's opportunity, a young quarterback going up against one of the top three defenses in the league," Callahan said. "It will be a great challenge for him, a learning experience and a great challenge for all of us to pull together, rally around Dwayne and go up there and compete against a top team in the AFC East." Haskins replaced an injured Case Keenum in Washington's 24-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sept. 29, completing 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions.

The 22-year-old entered last week's 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after Keenum sustained a concussion. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 33 yards and an interception. Haskins has impressed Callahan with his preparation in practice throughout the week.

"We've seen him progress throughout the week and I think that's the big thing," Callahan said. "His improvement from day to day, from situation to situation, from drill to drill. You see nothing but locked-in focus. "Like I mentioned the other day, he had a pretty good early start of the week and finalized today with a lot of red zone work and a lot of moving the ball stuff, so we're very encouraged."

Colt McCoy will serve as the backup to Haskins on Sunday for the Redskins (1-7), who have scored a total of nine points in consecutive defeats.

