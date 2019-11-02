International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Nadal edges closer to maiden Paris Masters title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 03:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 03:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Nadal edges closer to maiden Paris Masters title
Image Credit: Flickr

Rafael Nadal edged closer to a maiden Paris Masters title as he ended local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's resilience in a 7-6(4) 6-1 victory to reach the semi-finals on Friday. The 19-times grand slam champion, who will take over from Novak Djokovic as world number one on Monday, faced no breakpoints in a ruthless display to set up a meeting with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov crushed Gael Monfils 6-2 6-2 to deny the Frenchman a spot in the ATP Finals, effectively handing the remaining ticket for the Nov. 10-17 showdown in London to Italian Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic brutally dismantled Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 to advance into the last four, where he will take on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, a solid 6-2 7-5 victor over Chile's Cristian Garin.

Forced to a tiebreak by Tsonga, Nadal stayed composed before the Frenchman lost confidence and allowed the Spaniard to race to a routine win at Bercy. Earlier, Djokovic showed no signs of the cold that had bothered him in his first two rounds to destroy Tsitsipas in under an hour.

"I played one of the best matches of the season. I prepared myself very well for this match. I lost to Stefanos about three weeks ago in Shanghai," said Djokovic. "And obviously I went through the videos and (got) understanding on what I did well, what I didn't do so well, what I can do better.

"Obviously different conditions, you know, indoors, but I managed to really start off well and didn't really allow him too many opportunities to really come back." EARLY BREAK

The 16-time grand slam champion raced through the first set and came close to handing Greek seventh seed Tsitsipas a bagel as he set up three set points at 5-0. Tsitsipas saved them but then surrendered the set with some awful shots.

After securing an early break in the second set, Djokovic did not look back as he avenged his quarter-final loss to the Greek in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters. Earlier Dimitrov, who had been struggling since being beaten in the U.S. Open semi-finals in September, overcame a second-set wobble to reach the last four.

Dimitrov made a quick start as he broke Garin in his first service game. The Bulgarian bagged the opening set with another break in the eighth game as nerves got the better of Garin who was contesting his first Masters quarter-final. Dimitrov moved 2-0 up in the second set but Garin hit back with his first break of the match to level for 2-2 and he stole the 28-year-old's serve again to lead 5-4.

Dimitrov, however, broke straight back and wrapped it up on Garin's serve on his first match point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Adams 'at peace' with Jets after talk with CEO

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his feelings after his name was mentioned in trade talks earlier this week. Adams said he felt the conversation was helpful, however hes not read...

Seahawks claim WR Gordon off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday. Gordon was waived off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Thursday.Seattle hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and then will spend some time evalu...

WRAPUP 2-U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks

The United States and China on Friday said they made progress in talks aimed at defusing a nearly 16-month-long trade war that has harmed the global economy, and U.S. officials said a deal could be signed this month.The Chinese Commerce Min...

FACTBOX-Four Republicans, 17 Democrats vie for U.S. presidential nominations

The largest field of Democratic presidential candidates in the modern U.S. political era shrank on Friday when former congressman Beto ORourke of Texas dropped out after struggling to raise funds for his campaign and falling behind in opini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019