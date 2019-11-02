International Development News
Seahawks claim WR Gordon off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday. Gordon was waived off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Seattle hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and then will spend some time evaluating Gordon. "He's a unique talent," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "Next week we'll take a look and see what he looks like."

Gordon, 28, has been dealing with two bone bruises in his left knee, and he last played for New England on Oct. 10 against the New York Giants. Gordon had 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games this season. He played in 17 games for New England over the past two seasons and had 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four scores.

Overall, Gordon has 240 career catches for 4,113 yards and 20 touchdowns in 58 NFL games, the first 41 with the Cleveland Browns. He was an All-Pro after the 2013 season, when he led the league in receiving yards (1,646). Gordon has been suspended multiple times during his career due to substance-abuse issues. Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Browns. He was suspended again last December for violating terms of a conditional reinstatement and the suspension was lifted in mid-August.

The Seahawks waived linebacker Dekoda Watson on Friday to make room for Gordon. Watson, 31, spent three days on the roster after taking the spot of safety Tedric Thompson (shoulder), who went on injured reserve.

Watson most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in four games last season and 14 in 2017. He has 152 career tackles, including six sacks, over nine seasons. Meanwhile, safeties Quandre Diggs (hamstring) and Delano Hill (elbow) and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (oblique) are listed as doubtful for the Tampa Bay game.

