Huge 2nd carries Hurricanes past Red Wings

  Reuters
  • |
  New York
  • |
  Updated: 02-11-2019 08:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 07:56 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Sebastian Aho scored two of Carolina's four goals that came during an 11-minute span of the second period as the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday night. Aho broke a 1-1 tie just 27 seconds into the second period to ignite the rally.

Andrei Svechnikov, Nino Niederreiter, Martin Necas, Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who are 3-0-0 to open their four-game homestand. Dougie Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin each supplied three assists, while Aho made it a three-point night with one assist. Anthony Mantha scored twice for the Red Wings, while Tyler Bertuzzi also scored. Andreas Athanasiou notched two assists for Detroit, which was won only once in its past nine games.

Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 29 saves. Mrazek, going against his former team, pushed his regular-season winning streak in PNC Arena to 12 consecutive games. Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard allowed five goals on 21 shots before he was pulled late in the second period. Jonathan Bernier finished in net, picking up 11 saves on 12 shots.

It was another strong Carolina outing to begin a new month after the team matched a franchise record in October for victories and points with an 8-3-1 record (17 points). Detroit dropped to 2-5-0 in road games.

Svechnikov opened the game's scoring 7:15 in, finishing in front of the net at the end of a nice sequence of puck movement by the Hurricanes. It was his fifth goal across a three-game span. Matha scored more than nine minutes later to make it 1-1.

After Aho's first goal, Niederreiter scored on a power play to make it 3-1 Hurricanes 79 seconds later. Necas' goal came 26 seconds after Mantha's second goal, giving Carolina a two-goal advantage again. Mantha has a team-high nine goals. The Hurricanes built a 5-2 lead on Aho's second goal, but the margin was trimmed on Bertuzzi's redirection late in the second period.

McGinn countered with a short-handed goal early less than two minutes into the third period for his first goal of the season. It was the second time this season that the Hurricanes have reached the six-goal mark. Teravainen's empty-net goal with 3:22 left gave them Carolina a season-high in goals.

Hamilton's points streak is at a career-best six games.

Also Read: Former Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina dies at age 66

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

