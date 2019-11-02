Warriors begin life without Curry with loss to Spurs

Patty Mills scored five of his game-high 31 points in a 10-0 burst late in the third quarter Friday night as the visiting San Antonio Spurs finally broke free from the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors for a 127-110 victory. After earlier in the day announcing that Curry is likely to miss three months after undergoing surgery on his broken left hand, the Warriors led San Antonio in the second minute of the third quarter and hung within 83-79 with 3:20 remaining in the period before the Spurs took charge.

DeMar ReRozan got the runaway started with a three-point play, Rudy Gay added a hoop and Mills followed with 3- and 2-pointers, opening a 14-point cushion that paved the way for the Spurs' fourth win in five games. Golden State, which remained winless in three home games, got no closer than nine in the fourth quarter.

Mills, a former star at nearby Saint Mary's College, shot 6-for-9 on 3-point attempts en route to his season-best point total for the Spurs, who were coming off a 103-97 road defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The 31 points were the third most of Mills' career. He had 34 at Golden State in its Oakland-based days in 2012, then 32 at Charlotte two years later.

LaMarcus Aldridge went for 22 points, Gay 16, Bryn Forbes 14, DeRozan 13 and Derrick White 10 for the Spurs, who used a 16-7 advantage in offensive rebounds to aid their offensive cause. Mills hit 10 of his 16 shots overall and Gay went 7-for-9, helping the Spurs shoot 47.3 percent from the field.

DeRozan completed a double-double with 11 assists while Trey Lyles was the game's leading rebounder with 14 on a scoreless night. Shifting over to point guard in Curry's place, D'Angelo Russell had 30 points and a team-high eight assists for the Warriors.

Rookie Jordan Poole added 20 points, Damion Lee 16 and Alec Burks 14 for Golden State, which has allowed 120 or more points in all five of its games.

