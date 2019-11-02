International Development News
Development News Edition

We still have same love, support for Shakib: Mahmudullah

After the ICC banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said that the team have the same love and support for the all-rounder.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 14:08 IST
We still have same love, support for Shakib: Mahmudullah
Mahmudullah. Image Credit: ANI

After the ICC banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said that the team have the same love and support for the all-rounder. "We still have the support for him, we still have the same love that used to be. That's an issue that have gone by," Mahmudullah told reporters in the pre-match conference

"The issue that happen with Shakib, I think we still have that support for him because probably he did a mistake but he did not committed a crime I think. We all know that Shakib has been a great performer for Bangladesh over the years. I think he is one of the key players in our team," he added. The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, one year of it suspended, for breaching its Anti-Corruption Code.

"Our attitude has not changed towards Shakib. Whatever we felt for him before, it is the same and he commands the same respect. Our bonding will not get changed with him," Mahmudullah said. Despite Shakib's absence the team is motivated to showcase a good performance against India in the T20 series. As whatever happened with Shakib is a lesson for the whole team.

"We are motivated to showcase good performances. What has happened with Shakib is a lesson for all of us. When Shakib is not there in the lineup, obviously our combinations get affected. But we need to try to give it our best," Mahmudullah said. "Whatever has happened over the last few days related to Shakib, we have talked about it. Before coming here, we all had a chat about what transpired. When we landed here, our coach Russell Domingo and I had a chat with the entire setup on how we can do our stipulated tasks," he added.

On being appointed as skipper for the India T20 series Mahmudullah said that he will try to share his experience on the field with other players. "Being the captain will change nothing for me. Whatever experience I have, I will try to bring it to the field. I feel the batsmen will have to take the responsibility as Indian pitches are suitable for the batters," Mahmudullah said.

Bangladesh T20I Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Al Amin Hossain. The first T20I between Indian and Bangladesh will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan steps down from MCC's Cricket Committee after getting banned for two years

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Palestinian killed, 2 wounded in Israel-Gaza counter strikes

Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets at Israel and the Israeli military responded with a wave of pre-dawn airstrikes in Gaza killing one man on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.The Israeli army said it targeted s...

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

A volcanic eruption happened during Saturday evening in the Satsuma-Iojima island in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to Japan meteorological agency. There are no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated Kagoshima prefecture.The...

Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest

Pakistans powerful military said it supported the countrys elected government and the constitution, as tens of thousands of opposition protesters gathered in the capital demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khans year-old government quits by...

UK halts support for fracking due to earthquake fears

London, Nov 1 AP The British government has announced that it will no longer allow fracking because of new scientific analysis that casts doubts on the safety of the controversial practice. The government said Saturday the decision was base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019