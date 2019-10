Shakib Al Hasan steps down from MCC's Cricket Committee after getting banned for two years

After getting banned by the International Cricket Council for two years, with one year of that suspended, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to step down from Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Cricket Committee. Shakib was banned from cricket on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC's Anti Corruption Code. The all-rounder also admitted to the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

"We are sorry to lose Shakib from the committee, where he has made a great contribution over the last couple of years. As guardians of the spirit of cricket we support his resignation and believe this was the right decision," Mike Gatting, Chairman of the World Cricket committee said in an official statement. Shakib had joined the committee in October 2017, and he subsequently attended meetings in both Sydney and Bengaluru. T

The MCC World Cricket committee is an independent body comprised of current and former international cricketers and umpires from across the globe and the committee meets twice in a year to discuss the prevalent issues in the game. The next meeting is due to take place in Sri Lanka in March 2020.

Shakib will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020, however, it is subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction. After getting banned by the ICC, Shakib said: "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance".

"Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption-free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don't make the same mistake I did," he added. (ANI)

