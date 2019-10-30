International Development News
Development News Edition

Shakib Al Hasan steps down from MCC's Cricket Committee after getting banned for two years

After getting banned by the International Cricket Council for two years, with one year of that suspended, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to step down from Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Cricket Committee.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 08:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 08:00 IST
Shakib Al Hasan steps down from MCC's Cricket Committee after getting banned for two years
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan . Image Credit: ANI

After getting banned by the International Cricket Council for two years, with one year of that suspended, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to step down from Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Cricket Committee. Shakib was banned from cricket on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC's Anti Corruption Code. The all-rounder also admitted to the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

"We are sorry to lose Shakib from the committee, where he has made a great contribution over the last couple of years. As guardians of the spirit of cricket we support his resignation and believe this was the right decision," Mike Gatting, Chairman of the World Cricket committee said in an official statement. Shakib had joined the committee in October 2017, and he subsequently attended meetings in both Sydney and Bengaluru. T

The MCC World Cricket committee is an independent body comprised of current and former international cricketers and umpires from across the globe and the committee meets twice in a year to discuss the prevalent issues in the game. The next meeting is due to take place in Sri Lanka in March 2020.

Shakib will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020, however, it is subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction. After getting banned by the ICC, Shakib said: "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance".

"Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption-free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don't make the same mistake I did," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan will return a better, wiser cricketer: Nazmul Hassan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Power-play goals propel Bruins past Sharks

The Boston Bruins scored two first-period power-play goals against the leagues top penalty-killing unit and never looked back, beating the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored on the man adva...

England wary of World Cup backlash from Black Caps

Wellington, Oct 29 AFP England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow believes New Zealand will be intent on exacting World Cup revenge in the Twenty20 series that begins in Christchurch on Friday. The Black Caps suffered the cruellest of defe...

Strasburg shines, Nats send World Series to Game 7

HOUSTON -- Stephen Strasburg overcame a bumpy opening frame to pitch 8 13 sterling innings, and Anthony Rendon drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals forced a decisive Game 7 of the World Series with a 7-2 victory over the Houston A...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. economy likely lost further ground in third quarter

The U.S. economy likely slowed further in the third quarter, held back by a moderation in consumer spending and declining business investment, which could spur the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again to keep the expansion on course....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019