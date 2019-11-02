International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-South Africa lead England 12-6 at halftime in RWC final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:27 IST
Rugby-South Africa lead England 12-6 at halftime in RWC final
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked four first-half penalties as South Africa took a 12-6 lead into the break in the Rugby World Cup final against England at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday. England captain Owen Farrell replied with two of his own in a tense first half characterized by England errors after being placed under immense pressure by the South African pack.

Both sides were forced into making first-half replacements, with England tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler and South Africa hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi knocked out while South Africa lock Lood de Jager appeared to suffer a dislocated shoulder. All three were injured while attempting tackles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn Engla...

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. One lawyer has been taken to hospital with injuries and a vehicle has also been set ablaze at the premises.Incidents of fir...

RSS appropriates icons as they don't have their own: Irfan Habib

Historian and author S Irfan Habib on Saturday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has been appropriating national icons like Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose as it didnt have any of its own to whom the peop...

'My focus is on an Olympic medal' says Indian Para Athlete Gunasekaran

After winning three gold medals at World Military Games 2019, Indian Para Athlete Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran on Saturday said his next goal is to win an Olympic medal. He had also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning a gold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019