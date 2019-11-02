International Development News
Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn England. South Africa led 12-6 at halftime through four Pollard penalties with Owen Farrell replying for an England team who had been bossed in the scrum, having lost injured prop Kyle Sinckler after three minutes, and who committed a series of handling errors in a ragged 40-minute display. South Africa, playing with far more ambition than in their semi-final win over Wales, kept up the pressure in the second half as England struggled to build any sort of momentum and Pollard nudged them 18-12 ahead after an hour.

The Springboks then scored their first try in three World Cup finals when Mapimpi broke clear in the 66th minute, chipped ahead and collected the ball back from Lukhanyo Am, and recalled winger Kolbe then blasted through to put the gloss on a deserved win. (Editing by Tony Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

