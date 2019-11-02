Focus keeps us motivated, says Naby Keita

Liverpool's Naby Keita said it is focus that keeps them motivated and drives them to do even better. Liverpool holds the top spot on the points table in Premier League with 28 points, six points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

"You always have to remain focused. It's that focus that brings the desire - and it's that desire that helps you a lot in achieving your goals," the club's official website quoted Keita as saying. "It's that momentum that motivates us, builds confidence and drives us to do even better. That's the goal we all set ourselves as players, as a club and as the manager too. I believe we will remain focused and calm and continue to make progress," he added.

The club will now face Aston Villa on Saturday in Premier League. (ANI)

