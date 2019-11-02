International Development News
Indian men qualify for Tokyo Olympics, maul Russia 7-1 in second game

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:52 IST
Eight-time champions India qualified for next year's Tokyo Olympic after mauling Russia 7-1 (11-3 on aggregate) in the second game of the two-legged FIH Qualifiers for men here on Saturday. The men's team booked their Tokyo tickets after the women defeated USA 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for the sporting extravaganza.

The Indian men, ranked fifth in the world, had earlier defeated world number 22 Russia 4-2 in the first-leg on Friday. On Saturday, Akashdeep Singh (23rd, 29th minutes) and Rupinder Pal Singh (48th, 59th) scored a brace each, while Lalit Upadhyay (17th), Nilkanta Sharma (47th) and Amit Rohidas (60th) scored for the hosts after Russia took an early lead in the opening minute through Alexey Sobolevskiy.

