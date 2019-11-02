International Development News
Development News Edition

Maple Leafs' Tavares (finger) to sit out vs. Flyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 23:05 IST
Maple Leafs' Tavares (finger) to sit out vs. Flyers
The Maple Leafs (6-5-3) have three days off after Saturday night's game versus the Flyers (6-5-1), a factor that played a role in Tavares' decision. Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is not ready to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the host Philadelphia Flyers. Tavares will miss his seventh straight game with a broken right index finger. He expressed discomfort while passing and shooting the puck with injured teammate Zach Hyman during the morning skate on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs (6-5-3) have three days off after Saturday night's game versus the Flyers (6-5-1), a factor that played a role in Tavares' decision. "After going with some of the testing and meeting with the doctor, going through practice yesterday and then how I responded and everything we went through this morning, just felt it was probably best to take advantage of the next three days and see some more progress in terms of the healing and the strength and put me in a better position to be in a better spot to hopefully be able to play," the 29-year-old Tavares said.

"Obviously it's disappointing. You come in, traveling with the team, the mindset of trying to get yourself ready to play. You go through those things, but at the same time you've got to be safe and make sure you do the right thing." The Maple Leafs' power play is just 2-for-20 in the absence of Tavares, who has collected three goals and four assists in eight games this season.

Tavares recorded a career-high 88 points (47 goals, 41 assists) and played all 82 games in his first season in Toronto in 2018-19. He added two goals and three assists in seven playoff games. The six-time All-Star played his first nine seasons with the New York Islanders, finishing his tenure there with 621 points (272 goals, 349 assists) in 669 games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/2:30pm ET

Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-65 6-4 on Saturday but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured. TENNIS-WTAFINALSBencic points finger at Shenzhen court as withdrawals mount...

Panthers LB Addison to miss Sunday's game after brother's death

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison will miss Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother, the team announced Saturday. Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-...

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi. Around 16 teams from across the northeast region are competing in one of the most coveted football events organised by the Tan...

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Praj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019