Maple Leafs' Tavares (finger) to sit out vs. Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is not ready to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the host Philadelphia Flyers. Tavares will miss his seventh straight game with a broken right index finger. He expressed discomfort while passing and shooting the puck with injured teammate Zach Hyman during the morning skate on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs (6-5-3) have three days off after Saturday night's game versus the Flyers (6-5-1), a factor that played a role in Tavares' decision. "After going with some of the testing and meeting with the doctor, going through practice yesterday and then how I responded and everything we went through this morning, just felt it was probably best to take advantage of the next three days and see some more progress in terms of the healing and the strength and put me in a better position to be in a better spot to hopefully be able to play," the 29-year-old Tavares said.

"Obviously it's disappointing. You come in, traveling with the team, the mindset of trying to get yourself ready to play. You go through those things, but at the same time you've got to be safe and make sure you do the right thing." The Maple Leafs' power play is just 2-for-20 in the absence of Tavares, who has collected three goals and four assists in eight games this season.

Tavares recorded a career-high 88 points (47 goals, 41 assists) and played all 82 games in his first season in Toronto in 2018-19. He added two goals and three assists in seven playoff games. The six-time All-Star played his first nine seasons with the New York Islanders, finishing his tenure there with 621 points (272 goals, 349 assists) in 669 games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)