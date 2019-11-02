International Development News
Panthers LB Addison to miss Sunday's game after brother's death
Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus, who was shot and killed last Sunday in Birmingham, Ala. Image Credit: Twitter (@Panthers)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother, the team announced Saturday. Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus, who was shot and killed last Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

"He's been a big part of what we've done and the success we've had and the success we're having," coach Ron Rivera said of Addison. "He's most certainly missed and we most certainly do think about him and pray for his family." Addison, in his eighth season with Carolina, has 15 tackles this season and leads the team with 6.5 sacks.

Coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that what Addison was dealing with was "bigger than football" and the linebacker could decide whether to play. On Monday, Addison posted a photo of himself with brother and added the message: "This pain is real. Half of my soul gone when u killed my baby brother last nite. Please live through me n Rest well Lil bruh."

Rodriqcus and a woman were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Darius Frazier was charged with capital murder in the death of Rodriqcus and with attempted murder in the woman's shooting. According to AL.com, Frazier and Rodriqcus argued before the shooting.

