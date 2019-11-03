Titans add K Succop to roster, waive Parkey

Kicker Ryan Succop will return to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after spending the first half of the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Titans added Succop to their 53-man roster on Saturday and released ex-Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey, who was signed before Tennessee's Week 6 loss to Denver. Parkey replaced Cairo Santos, who kicked in the first five games of the season.

In three games, Parkey connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and made 5 of 6 point-after attempts. Succop, 33, is in his sixth season with Tennessee after five seasons in Kansas City. Last season, he made 26 of 30 (86.7 percent) field-goal tries and has hit 235 of 281 (83.6 percent) in 160 career games.

The Titans also added defensive back Joshua Kalu, who also had been on injured reserve, to the roster and waived cornerback Tye Smith. Tennessee plays at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)