Draisaitl scores in OT as Oilers upend Penguins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 01:39 IST
The Penguins had won six in a row overall against Edmonton, were 14-0-3 in the previous 17 meetings and were 7-0-1 in their previous eight home games in the series.

Leon Draisaitl scored on a breakaway at 2:37 of overtime as the visiting Edmonton Oilers recorded a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon. Draisaitl cruised down the left side and remained a step ahead of Pittsburgh winger Alex Galchenyuk. Draisaitl drew a penalty against Galchenyuk, but it didn't matter as the Oilers forward snapped the puck past Matt Murray to end the game.

Colby Cave also scored and Mike Smith made 51 saves for Edmonton, which won its second in a row. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin scored the tying goal in the third period and Murray turned aside 26 shots for Pittsburgh, which saw its two-game winning streak come to a halt.

This game shaped up as a matchup of superstar captains in Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby as well as a secondary meeting of Draisaitl and Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, who returned from a lower-body injury after missing 11 games. It was the first game this season Pittsburgh had its full roster available. It was Draisaitl who rose out of that group.

The Penguins had won six in a row overall against Edmonton, were 14-0-3 in the previous 17 meetings and were 7-0-1 in their previous eight home games in the series. Pittsburgh was 0-for-5 on the power play and has gone eight games without a goal with the man advantage.

Cave scored his first goal of the season and fourth career at 7:21 of the second. He swept in from the right side and, as he eluded defenseman Marcus Pettersson and crossed the top of the crease, transitioned from his backhand. Cave slipped the puck inside the far post.

The Penguins' penalty killers filled in where the team's power-play could not, tying it during Edmonton's second power play of the third period. Dumoulin, the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush, took a feed from Bryan Rust and wristed a shot past Smith's glove at 13:14 of the third for his first of the season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

